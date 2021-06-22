CHAMPAIGN — Diana Elizabeth Delaplane died March 23, 2019, after a brief illness. She resided on Lynn Street in Champaign at the time of her death.
She was born Aug. 28, 1948, the daughter of Bill and Nancy Delaplane, owners of Illini Pest Control on Neil Street from 1946 to 2009. In her early childhood, her family lived in Champaign until they built a home on the Sangamon River between Mahomet and White Heath in 1952.
She was a member of the Class of 1966 of Mansfield High School, later graduating from the College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio. From 1998 to 2007, she was the manager of Illini Pest Control.
Diana had four siblings, Montrew, Bill III, Dietra and Gary. Her parents and three siblings are deceased. Only Dietra survives.
Diana was cremated, and her ashes will be interred in Mackey Cemetery, Blue Ridge Township, Piatt County, on Monday, June 28. A burial service will be held that day at 11 a.m. at the gravesite for Diana and her dearest lifelong friend, Janice S. Richards, who will be buried next to her.