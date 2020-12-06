PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Beloved daughter, mother and sister passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020).
Born in Decatur on Aug. 19, 1964, the daughter of Wilfred and Audrey Davis. Graduated from Champaign High School and married Martin Osterhoff in July 1984.
Preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband, Marty; sons, Alex (Amy) and Michael; sisters, Carole Bruce (Phil Vogel) of Mountain Home, Ark., and Linda Mulligan (Michael) of Minnetrista, Minn.; and brother, Leslie (Cherie) Davis of Marshfield, Wis.
Diana fought a courageous lifelong battle with severe chronic asthma. Her warm smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed but live on in the memories of all who knew her, grateful that now, finally, she will be able to take a deep breath.