SAVOY — Diana L. (Taylor) White, 82, born May 23, 1939, in Danville, moved onto heaven on Sunday (Feb. 13, 2022), at home surrounded by loved ones.
Diana wa a devoted and most beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend.
She lived almost her entire life on Perrysville Road outside of Danville, retiring from Bohn-Heatcraft after 38 years of service there.
She attended services at Community Church of God in Danville and most recently at CU Christian Church in Champaign.
Diana is survived by her daughter Janice A. Morrison; sisters, Janice Taylor, Judy Taylor and Sandy Messick; stepsisters, Patsy Lautenslager and Darlene Levine; 11 grandchildren and spouses; 17 great-grandchildren and spouses; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her children, Gwendolyn L. Borders and Howard Douglas Root; parents, Howard L. Taylor and Gwendolyn L. Taylor; stepmother, Ruby Taylor; and stepbrothers, Jack Cross and Leonard Cross.
Diana asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memorial.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon with a memorial visitation prior from 11 a.m. to noon at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Inurnment will follow at Atherton Cemetery, Danville.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.