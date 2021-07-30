CHAMPAIGN — Diane Kay Arnold, 59, of Champaign, formerly of Urbana, died suddenly Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home. She valiantly fought lung cancer since 2017 and more recently, serious lung issues that caused her great difficulty breathing.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Debra Owen officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Diane was born April 8, 1962, in St. Louis, the daughter of Richard M. and Virginia S. Oehmke. She is survived by the love of her life, Alan Arnold, whom she married on Oct. 23, 2004.
Survivors also include an uncle, Roger Oehmke of Allentown, Pa., and many cousins and friends. Diane was loved by many and made friends easily. She had several friends she had known since childhood.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Debra Oehmke of Charlotte, N.C.
Diane graduated from Urbana High School in 1980 and Parkland College. She worked for the University of Illinois Technology Services (formerly CITES) assisting campus and customers with telecommunication needs for over 30 years.
She was also the “voice” of the campus, having recorded the campus voicemail and automated attendant messages. When anyone called, they heard Diane. She retired in 2017, but continued to work part-time on occasion.
Alan and Diane enjoyed traveling and did so frequently in the last 10 years. They traveled together five times to their favorite destination, Hawaii. Every year, they drove to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and took several cruises.
Diane also enjoyed shopping and spending time with friends and family.
She loved animals and had many over the years, calling them her “fur babies.” Her beloved cat Ritz survives.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.