MONTICELLO — Diane A. Bailey, 85, of Monticello passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Diane was born on Aug. 17, 1935, in Dansville, N.Y., the daughter of Gordon and Anna (McLean) MacNaughton. She married Darrell E. Bailey on May 19, 1955, in Geneva, N.Y. He passed away on Dec. 13, 2005.
Diane is survived by her children, Jeffrey Marc Bailey (Denise) of Mesa, Ariz., David Michael Bailey (Tammy) of Sun Lakes, Ariz., Lisa Ann Burton of Monticello, Matthew Steven Bailey (Christine) of Tempe, Ariz., and Richard Alan Bailey (Karla) of Gilbert, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ramona Perry of Geneva.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, June Zaso.
Diane worked as a typist for Americana before becoming an assistant for the Piatt County States Attorney’s Office. She was regularly active in and a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello.
Visitation will be from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Monticello Faith in Action or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.