URBANA — Diane F. Carothers, 93, of Urbana passed away Monday (March 1, 2021) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Diane, the only child of Edgar and Ellison Foxhill, was born in 1927 in Philadelphia, Pa.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce (Kim) Carothers and Robert (Ann) Carothers; and a grandson, Jeffrey Carothers.
She was preceeded in death by her loving husband, Zane.
Diane enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve and served for several years during the Korean War. She married Zane Carothers in 1952 and moved to the Champaign-Urbana area in 1959.
She earned her bachelor of arts and master of library science degrees from the University of Illinois. Diane retired in 1995 as head librarian of the UI Communications Library. In addition to becoming a published author, Diane served on the UI Athletic Board of Control in the early 1980s. She also became a board member for several national honor societies, including Phi Kappa Phi.
Both Diane and Zane traveled extensively, visiting all 50 U.S. states, every Canadian province and numerous European countries. After the death of her husband, she participated in a veterans Honor Flight to visit several South Pacific islands, including Guam and Iwo Jima.
No services will be held, per her request.
Memorial donations can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or WILL public radio.