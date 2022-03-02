DANVILLE — Diane Christine Boller Bailey, 76, of Danville passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at home with her loving companion of many years, Micky Rush, and others by her side.
She was the daughter of L.W. Boller Sr. and Eleanor Johnson Boller of Danville.
Diane is survived by her son, Terry W. Eaglen (Tere Eaglen) of Villa Grove; daughter, Tina Shaw of Cape Coral, Fla.; brother, L.W. (Bud) Boller (Jodi Boller) of Mahomet; five grandchildren, Cody Eaglen, Dalton Eaglen, Brittney Shaw Cano, Jorge Cano, Dallas Shaw and Dillon Shaw; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Hunter and Weston Eaglen; two nieces, Martha Boller and Linda Boller, both of Mahomet; and her special friends, Vicky Denius, Jeramy Rusk, Nathan Rusk, Amanda Rusk, Crystal Lawhead, Larry and Jeanette Arnold and Barbara Wiemer.
Diane loved fishing with Micky and playing with her dog, Ivy.
A celebration of life will be held on March 6 at the Fithian Community Center, 200 N. Main St., Fithian, from 2 to 6 p.m.