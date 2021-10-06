ARCOLA — Diane Kay Hove, 76, of Arcola passed away at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Arcola United Methodist Church. Pastor Matt Stump will officiate. Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Diane was born on July 21, 1945, in Madison, Wis. She was a daughter of Arthur F. and Beatrice (Yngsdal) Hewitt. She married John William Hove on Aug. 20, 1966, in Madison. He passed away on Dec. 18, 2018.
She is survived by two sons, Scott Hove (Stephany) of Tuscola and Steve Hove of Galva; one granddaughter, Avery Hove of Camargo; and a brother-in-law, Donald Hove (C.C. Rice) of Belvidere.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Diane was a member of Arcola United Methodist Church and the Arcola Lions Club.
Diane retired from Carle Foundation Hospital with 25 years of service. She worked alongside her husband in his winter seed corn grow out business in Florida. Her hobbies over the years included square dancing, sewing, garage saling and looking forward to the annual trip to the Paducah Quilt Show.
Memorials may be made to Arcola United Methodist Church.