CHAMPAIGN — Diane Katsinas Pelafos Miller passed away Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born in Urbana on June 2, 1935, a daughter of Ethel and John Katsinas.
She graduated from Kemper Hall in Kenosha, Wis., attended Northwestern University and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in speech therapy in 1957. She married Peter J. “Tyke” Pelafos in 1958 in Springfield. He passed away in 1975. She later married George S. Miller, who survives. They enjoyed 45 wonderful years together.
Diane was active in many local organizations: the PTA, Friends of the Champaign Public Library, the Carle Auxiliary, Girl Scouts and Krannert Art Museum Council. She was a life member of the UI Foundation Alumni Association, was a deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign and a longtime member of the Champaign Country Club. She was an avid Illini basketball and football fan.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at First Presbyterian Church, Champaign, with a luncheon to follow at the Champaign Country Club.
She is survived by her husband, George of Champaign; daughter, Kari Pelafos of Champaign; son, Mark (Diane) Pelafos of Champaign; stepson, Stephen (Connie) of Champaign; and stepdaughter, Susan (Gregory) of Lake Forest.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Bradley Miller (Victoria) of Naperville, Christopher Miller of Chicago, Geoffrey Heiser of Chicago, Jonathan Heiser of Chicago, Emilee Miller of Chicago, Allie Pelafos of Nashville, Tenn., and John Pelafos of Champaign; and two great-grandchildren, Ava Santiago and Shia Miller of Naperville.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and John Katsinas; sister, Anastasia “Babe” Kerasotes; brothers, Chris and Alexis Katsinas; and stepson, David L. Miller.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Champaign County Humane Society in honor of Diane K. Miller. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.