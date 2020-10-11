URBANA — Diane M. Hobin, 46, of Urbana, formerly of Holland Patent, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Oct. 2, 1973, in Utica, N.Y., a daughter of Irving and Donna (Williams) Hobin. She was a graduate of Holland Patent High School and Hofstra University. She was member of St. Patrick’s church in Urbana.
Diane was a successful high school athlete, earning a Division 1 scholarship to play basketball at Hofstra University. She was one of the most versatile athletes in Hofstra athletics history, competing in three sports — basketball, softball and field hockey — for the Pride from 1991-1996. Her athletic accomplishments were numerous. Twice named Hofstra Female Athlete of the Year, she was a part of the NCAA Tournament teams in 1993 and 1995 and in the record books for all three sports. She was inducted into the Hofstra University Hall of Fame in 2009.
Following graduation with a degree in psychology, Diane spent four years at Stony Brook University as both head softball coach and assistant to the athletic director. She left Stoney Brook to become national account manager for CyberSports Inc. CyberSports revolutionized college recruiting by developing a database that was used by numerous schools to handle the day-to-day operations in recruiting.
In 2005, Diane accepted the roll of assistant to the head coach of the University of Illinois women's basketball team, Theresa Grentz. She remained in that role until 2012 with coach Jolette Law. In her role, Diane coordinated team travel, assisted in maintaining a recruiting database, and helped in the areas of game management, summer camps and the day-to-day operations of the program.
She recently was employed with U.S. Junior National Girls Basketball and helped with numerous athletic events at Urbana High School.
Diane is survived by Adrienne Hemmig; her parents, Irving and Donna Hobin; a brother, Todd (Barbara) Hobin; a sister, Tammy (Steve) D’Aleo; three nephews, Bryce and Blake Hobin and Aidan Ryan; a niece, Kiera Ryan; aunts; uncles; cousins; and countless friends.
She was predeceased by her grandfather Rockwell Williams, grandmother Mildred Miller, grandfather John Hobin and grandmother Nellie Hobin.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Leo’s and St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Holland Patent, N.Y., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Holland Patent Cemetery. Visitation will be for family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, N.Y.
The family have asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Diane Hobin Memorial fund on GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/diane-hobins-memorial-fund) to help with funeral expenses.