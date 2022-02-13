WESTVILLE — Diane Louise McArdle passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Saturday evening, Jan. 29, 2022, in Brooksville, Fla.
She was born on July 17, 1947, in Danville, the beloved daughter of Frank and Ruth McArdle, both deceased.
Diane completed business courses at Utterback-Brown Business College in Danville upon high school graduation. She worked at First National Bank in Danville prior to her career as a legal secretary of social work for the VA medical hospital in Danville.
Diane enjoyed life to the fullest, loved people and never met a stranger. She was constantly in motion, enjoying music, dancing and travel. She retired at her beach home in Brooksville and was actively involved in her community surrounded by friends.
She was an animal lover who cherished her two beloved cats, Lula Belle and Princess.
Diane was preceded in death by her life partner, Bob Richards.
She is dearly missed by her siblings, brother Gary McArdle, sister Brenda Erickson and deceased sister Dr. Judy McArdle; nieces, Dr. Amber Watson, Dr. Tracy Grotrian and Jenna Sifuentes; and nephew, Brock McArdle.
Diane’s final resting place will be with her family at Sandusky Cemetery, Westville. A celebration of life service is being planned for this summer around her birthday in July.