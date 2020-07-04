CHAMPAIGN — Diane Marie Mottin, 63, of Collinsville passed away Monday (June 29, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Diane was born Aug. 23, 1956, in Highland, to Walter "Sonny" and Marilyn (Ballhausen) Mottin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, W. Stephen Mottin and Thomas J. Mottin.
Diane is survived by her sisters, Cynthia M. Kelly of Champaign, Suzanne M. Pawlow of Edwardsville and Loriann M. (husband Frank) Pace of Caseyville; and brother, Anthony J. Mottin of Channelview, Texas. Also surviving are her aunts, Ellie Betta of Montreal, Mo., and Teddi Steck of Centertown, Mo.; nephews and nieces, Roger (Jenna) Mottin, Patrick (Sarah) Mottin, Sean Thomas Kelly, Meghan Kelly, Alexandria Pawlow and Jack Pawlow; and one great-nephew, Jameson Edward Mottin. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Lisa Mottin, and many cousins.
Diane was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Collinsville. A member of the Altar Society, the Legion of Mary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet, Diane was devoted to the Holy Rosary. Diane was a faithful viewer of the EWTN network. She attended Sts. Peter & Paul Elementary School, where she participated in multiple school activities through the years.
A very enthusiastic Girl Scout, Diane became a Girl Scout leader in her high school years. One of her favorite places in the world was Camp Butterfly in Farmington, Mo.
An athlete, Diane played soccer and softball, rode horses, loved to swim and was a lifeguard. Diane belonged to the VFW Junior Girl Unit and was always honored to carry the colors in parades. Big sister to her siblings, Diane was constantly driving them and their friends to various activities and events. Her devotion to her siblings was lifelong.
Diane attended Collinsville High School. A lifelong learner, Diane attended Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, BAC, SWIC, Washington University and St. Louis University as she pursued her bachelor’s degree.
An eclectic employee, Diane was employed in a number of professions over the years. A popular babysitter, Diane was much sought after for the care of many children in the Collinsville area and later while employed at the YMCA with the latchkey program.
In her youth, Diane volunteered as a candy striper at the local nursing home. Her early career began at the Collinsville Public Library, serving as the children’s librarian. Coming full circle, her last position was at Sts. Peter & Paul Elementary Library, also serving as librarian with her mom working beside her. Diane also enjoyed her time working at the St. Louis Globe-Democrat.
An amateur musician with a beautiful voice, Diane played the piano and sang. An avid Cardinal fan, Diane watched every game she could with her mom.
Though her sight was failing, she still loved TV and enjoyed a good crime drama like "Murder She Wrote," "Matlock" and "Blue Bloods." There wasn’t an animal that Diane didn’t love. She cared and nurtured many cats and dogs throughout her life.
Diane always loved to travel. She loved visiting her aunt’s resort in Lake of the Ozarks, accompanying her dad on his Korean War reunions and the cruise she took to Alaska with her mom and aunt.
Diane lived a truly Christ-like existence, and at the end, she had very few possessions. Those she did have she was always trying to give away or share with others. For the last two decades before her mother’s death, Diane was the primary companion/caretaker for her parents, her father until 2001 and her mother until 2019. Diane’s siblings will be forever grateful for her selfless devotion to their parents.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to Hope Ranch, an equine therapy organization, at hoperanchtrp.org.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with arrangements.
