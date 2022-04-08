URBANA — Diane L. Settle, 77, of Tolono was carried by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ into the presence of God on Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022. Diane’s lifelong faith and commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ became sight, hearing God the Father say to her, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord.”
Diane was born Oct. 6, 1944, in Detroit, the daughter of John and Norma (Mathis) McGill. She is survived by her son, Chad Mackey of Pekin; her daughter, Dana Cox (Seth) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Christian, Lexi and Eddy; her very close sister in Christ, Marcia Grothe; her cousinm, Penny Mathis McCormick; her childhood friend, Joye Eaton Estes Smith; many close friends and Christian sisters and brothers; and her sheltie doggie, Pippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents and precious sisters and brothers in Christ.
Diane Settle surrendered her life to Christ as a young adult, being discipled at Webber Street Christian Church by Pastor John Pierce and the wonderful congregation. The discipleship continued for Diane at Urbana Assembly of God with Pastor Dick Foth and staff. It was at UAG during the “Jesus Movement” that God’s love and truth transformed Diane
Diane served as a deaconess at UAG and was gifted in teaching and discipling others in Christ. Diane was asked to lead a Bible study called “Prayer and Share” at UAG. This is where God’s teaching and discipleship ministry blossomed forth in Diane, equipping all of us to “Know God and make Him known.”
Diane was asked to speak at Women’s Aglow and other church gatherings, imparting her deep love of God’s Word and His Truth. Diane truly had a gift of teaching God’s principles and His character that, if applied, changed you into the image of Christ.
Diane allowed God’s love to flow through her so that you felt accepted and unconditionally loved and safe! You went away from her presence changed for the good.
Diane truly loved lions because Jesus referred in the Bible as The Lion of the Tribe of Judah. Diane loved all of God’s creation, especially dogs, throughout her whole life.
Diane’s sense of humor and timing was unmatched, making you laugh till it hurt. There is such a great void on this side of Heaven knowing that Diane is not here, but we who are in Christ will see her again.
Diane’s church membership was at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Sharpsburg, Ga. Her Pastor, Bishop David Epps, has truly been a faithful Shepherd of her soul over the years.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral Home. Bishop David Epps will officiatie. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery and Mausoleum, Urbana.
Memorials may be made to Cathedral of Christ the King, 4881 Georgia 34, East Sharpsburg, GA 30277 or the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802 (in memory of Diane Settle).
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.