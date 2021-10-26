CHAMPAIGN — Diane Lynn Donnelly Sharif, 61, late of Champaign, formerly of Gardner, passed away Sunday (Oct. 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Born Oct. 4, 1960, in Joliet, to Arthur Paul and Elaine Joan (Green) Donnelly Sr., she was raised in Gardner and lived in Euless, Texas, for 25 years while married to her former husband, Qasem Sharif. In 2005, she returned to Illinois to live closer to her family.
Diane received her bachelor of science degree in computer information systems in 1985. In 1999, she received her master’s certificate in project management from George Washington University. She worked as a people manager for IBM
She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington, and the Project Management Institute. Diane enjoyed her home, gardening, canning, bike riding and hosting many family events.
Surviving are her sister, Denise Donnelly of Urbana; brothers, Arthur Donnelly Jr. of Gardner, Dennis Donnelly of Carbon Hill, Douglas (Suzanne) Donnelly of Gardner and Dean (Tammy) Donnelly of Clermont, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Linda, Arthur III, Sarah, Leilah, Amy, Donna, Laura, Robin, Jason, Steffanie and Kyle; three uncles, Daniel (Gloria), George and Edward Donnelly; and her beloved cat, Bowie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elaine; one brother, Scott Allen Donnelly; and her grandparents, William and Veronica Donnelly and Milford and Vivian Green.
Visitation for Diane Donnelly Sharif will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60431. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her memorial tribute at fredcdames.com.