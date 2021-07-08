MAHOMET — Diana Lee Smith, 71, of Mahomet passed away Monday (July 5, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on April 14, 1950, in Holdenville, Okla., the daughter of Willo and Helen Keener, and sister to Janet Keener, who have preceded her in death.
She married Steve Smith on Aug. 31, 1968, in Oklahoma City, and moved to Illinois in 1972.
She is survived by her husband, Steve of Mahomet; son, Rich (Missy) Smith of Mahomet; daughter, Staci Smith of Mahomet; grandchildren, Justin and Kyle Smith and Donald and Kelly Chappell, all of Mahomet; mother-in-law, Geneva Smith of Mahomet; sister-in-law Pam Hurlbert of Mahomet; brother-in-law, Rick Smith, and sister-in-law Jeanette Smith, both of Marietta, Ga.; sister-in-law Jennifer Marino of Mahomet; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Diana’s job was being the best housewife and mother to her husband and children.
She enjoyed reading, watching and interacting with her grandchildren, family cookouts and being with family. She loved to go crappie fishing and to Corvette shows. She was also an avid reader.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. A funeral service will take place Saturday, July 10, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Mahomet, at 1 p.m. with interment following in Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.