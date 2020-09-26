RANTOUL — Diane “Tawon” Vasquez, 73, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening (Sept. 24, 2020) at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 5, 1947, in Laos. She married Jonathan Vasquez on Dec. 28, 1973. He survives.
Also surviving are two children, daughter Kanjanar (Lance) Nakagawa of Carlsbad, Calif., and son John (Amy) Vasquez of Rantoul; and a granddaughter, Lily Vasquez.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Diane was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church. She worked at Rantoul Products for several years. She loved to cook and was especially known for her egg rolls.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Malachy Church with burial following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. A public visitation will be held Monday evening from 4 to 6 at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you enter the parking lot on the west side and drive through to greet the family.