RURAL URBANA — Diane Woller, 69, of rural Urbana went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday (April 8, 2020). She was at home with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Ervin; a daughter, Michelle (Todd) Hesterberg of Gifford; and a son, Darren (Chris) Woller of rural St. Joseph. She had six grandchildren whom she loved and adored, Cullen (Catherine) Hesterberg of St. Joseph, Connor (Kellie) Hesterberg of Peoria, Corbin (fiancee Madi Smith) of rural Loda and Avery Woller, Ava and Eli Bronoski, all of rural St. Joseph. She is also survived by a brother, David Burklund (Becky) of Kansas City, Mo., and sister, Sandy Burklund of Savoy, as well as a sister-in-law, Lavonne Gillespie (Don) of Ashkum, and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Victor and Mabel Burklund of Paxton and Roy and Harriet Ryan of Rantoul; her father and mother, Norris and Barbara Burklund of Paxton; her stepmom, Jewell Burklund of Paxton; her father in-law and mother in-law, Victor and Clarice Woller of rural Urbana; her uncle, Jim (Marge) Ryan of Rantoul; and aunt, Pat Frette of New York.
She was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro. She enjoyed listening to country and gospel music, supporting her grandkids in all their athletic endeavors, and Illini basketball. She also loved going to jackpot and fair horse shows, which was a family activity for many years.
Cremation will be done by Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. Family graveside services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.