TUSCOLA — Dianna Sue Brian, 62, of Tuscola passed away Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by her family members.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Burial will follow in Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Dianna was born March 13, 1960, in Decatur, the daughter of Earl and Joan Harshbarger Gillmore. She married Mark Brian on June 30, 1978, at Lake Fork Church. He survives.
Also surviving are three children, Christopher (Andrea) Brian of Dunlap, Nicholas (Lori) Brian of Mahomet and Ashley (Nate) Lewis of Tuscola; and seven grandchildren, Brady and Landry Brian, Madelyn, Mason and Molly Brian, and Camden and Crew Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Daniel Mark “Dane” Brian; and her maternal grandparents, Earl and Luella Harshbarger.
Dianna graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1978, where she was the DAR award recipient and was on the Pom Pom squad. She formerly worked for Hillard Insurance, First National Bank and Tuscola National Bank.
Dianna was a member of the Tuscola United Church of Christ, where she played the piano and organ for several years. She enjoyed making outfits and Halloween costumes for her children and loved having children come by her home for trick-or-treating. Dianna loved baking cutout cookies, strawberries, cross-stitching, planting flowers and watching the Food Network. She enjoyed decorating her home for all the different holidays and making that time extra special for her grandchildren.
Dianna loved her cats, Cuddles and Connor; and granddog, Nicki.
Despite her challenges, she was the “perfect wife and mother." She loved being a mother to her children and a grandma to her grandchildren. Dianna was a fighter and a positive influence on those around her.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015-9959
