CATLIN — Dianne Collom, 70, of Catlin passed away at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Dianne was born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Monticello, to Odis and Velda Mae Waltors Winchester. She married Tom Collom on March 10, 1992, in Las Vegas. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jeff (Diane) Newell of Westville; one daughter, Jennifer Newell of Georgetown; one stepson, Michael Collom of Dallas, Texas; one stepdaughter, Tricia (Josh) Northams of Dallas; four brothers, Leonard (Barb) Winchester of St. Joseph, Jim (Judy) Winchester of Danville, David (Fonda) Winchester of Greenville and Rick (Terri) Winchester of Salem; one sister, Martha (E.B.) Davis of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and seven grandchildren, Kole Quick, Kendall Newell, Lani Newell, Lexi Newell, Avery Northam, Alexandria Northam and Hallie Collom.
Dianne worked at Thermo-Techniques for over 40 years. She was an avid sports fan and really enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoyed playing Farmville on her computer. Her favorite hobby of all were her grandkids, from attending their sports activities to just spending quality time with family.
Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin, with Pastor James Blue officiating.
Memorials to be made to the American Cancer Society. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.