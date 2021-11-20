DANVILLE — Dianne E. Seibert, 75, of Danville passed away peacefully on Thursday (Nov. 18, 2021) at Colonial Manor nursing home.
Dianne was born on April 8, 1946, to Roy and Olga (Bley) Seibert, in Danville.
Dianne is survived by her brother, Roger (Ann) Seibert of Danville. She is also survived by her niece, Rachel Seibert of Danville; nephews, Andrew Seibert of Chicago and Matthew Seibert (Brian Legg) of Chilliwack, B.C; and great-nephew, Austin Brown — all of whom she took great pride in. She is also survived by her dearest of friends, Carol Coe, and special family friends, Kim and Ashley Saveley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and aunts, Corrine Seibert, Ada Hammer, Esther Hall and Helen Truckenbrod.
Dianne attended Danville schools, graduating from Danville High School in 1964. She then attended Northern Illinois University, graduating in 1968, and began her teaching career in the Amboy school system. In 1970, Dianne returned to Vermilion County, where she continued teaching English and language arts in the Oakwood school district; first at Diamond Grade School, then at Newtown Middle School. Dianne retired in 2009, culminating 41 years of teaching. Dianne always cherished the friendships she made throughout her career, both with her students and fellow staff members. After retiring from teaching, Dianne continued to share her passion for learning at the Danville Public Library, where she worked in the Reference Department until June 2021.
Dianne was always on the go. She was active in the Danville chapters of Altrusa International and Delta Kappa Gamma. She also loved to travel throughout Europe, with several visits to England, Ireland, Spain, France and Germany. Dianne was an avid crafter, particularly with her stamping club. Everyone loved her handmade cards. Dianne was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was active in the Women’s Guild, as well as with vacation Bible school and the annual holiday bazaar.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, 10 W. Williams St., Danville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville, with Pastor James Yonkers officiating. Burial will follow in Lutheran Cemetery. IDPH guidelines regarding mandatory masks and social distancing will be upheld.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Women’s Guild or Vermilion County Museum. Messages and memories may be left on our website at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.