CHAMPAIGN — Dick A. Jones, 86, of Champaign died at 1:47 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Dick was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Centralia to Charles S. and Freida Amanda (Hussman) Jones. He graduated in 1954 from Centralia High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Patty) Adams. They were married for 65 years.
Dick was a three-sport athlete in basketball, football and track. He lettered in and went to the state track meet, ran low hurdles and set a Centralia High School record.
Dick was a teacher and coach at Marion High School. His 1967 basketball team made it to the elite eight in Champaign. That year, he was named Coach of the Year. He had several athletes that were All Americans.
He moved his family in the summer of 1969 to Champaign to teach and coach basketball and track at Centennial High School. His 1972 basketball team won the school’s first regional title. Dick also had standout athletes throughout his coaching career at Centennial.
Dick is survived by two daughters, Terri Jones of Mahomet and Susan (Jones) Schluter; a son-in-law, Wayne Schluter; and two granddaughters, Katherine Schluter and Emily Schluter.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Dick loved his daughters and granddaughters and was very proud of them. He loved Naples, Fla.
Dad will be missed; we are all grateful for his caring, love and family.
