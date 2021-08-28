ROYAL — Richard “Dick” Duval, 64, of Royal passed away at home Thursday (Aug. 26, 2021).
Dick was born Oct. 5, 1956, in Kankakee, to Marie (Riordan) and Robert “Bob” Duval. He grew up in Herscher and attended Herscher High School. Upon graduation, he attended Illinois State University, majoring in secondary education. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he began teaching at Herscher Grade School, Kankakee High School and Olivet Nazarene University.
He married Lynda Kasten on June 6, 1981, and they had three children, Bobbi, Kiel and Toni. He began his 28-year teaching and coaching career in 1988 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
During his tenure at St. Joseph-Ogden High School, his football teams went 251-75, never finishing with a losing record. The Spartans made it to the “Big Dance” five times throughout his career, bringing home state runner-up trophies, displayed proudly in the commons area at the high school. A 2021 SJ-O Hall of Fame inductee and 2008 Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame honoree, Duval retired from coaching the Spartans after the 2015 season.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Bob, and brother, Tommy.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda, daughter Bobbi (Cory) Busboom, son, Kiel (Katie) Duval, and daughter Toni (Ryan) Barnes, all of St. Joseph; as well as his grandchildren, Cameron (6), Jude (3), Cohen (2) and Myles (3 months). He is also survived by three brothers, Don, Jim and Steve; and three sisters, Patty, Linda and Michelle; as well as his mother, Marie.
More widely, he is survived by thousands of former students, players, coaches and colleagues, which signifies his profound impact on his community and beyond.
While his coaching accolades shine bright, it is the impact he has made as a son, husband, father, brother, teacher, friend, mentor and “Paw-Paw” that made him special. His legacy lives on through the lives he touched and the people he inspired. Over three decades of teaching and coaching, he left an everlasting impression on people near and far. His sense of humor was contagious, and his hugs were second-to-none. A humble man with a tough exterior, those who knew him well figured out quickly that he had a heart of gold and cared a lot about the people around him.
Memorials may be made to the SJ-O Fan Club, St. Joseph-Ogden High School, Attn: Duval Memorial, P.O. Box 890, St. Joseph, IL 61873. Forever a Spartan.
Private services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.