CATLIN — Dick Hird went to his true home on Friday (Oct. 9, 2020).
Dick was born on Oct. 26, 1933, to John and Lois Hird, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He had two brothers, Robert and Thomas Hird, who preceded him in death, and a half sister, Rozanne Hird. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Vila “Lucy” Campbell, in 1952 in Hannibal, Mo. He was proud of their two children, Randy and Candy. In 1975, their family increased by two more when Randy married Chris Remole, and Candy married Dennis Miller.
Six grandchildren were the result of these additions, five grandsons, Daniel (Jenny) Miller, Aaron(Amy) Hird, Brandon (Jill) Hird, Andrew (Emily) Miller and Denton (Mariah) Hird; one granddaughter, Rachel (Chris) Miller Sherck; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He considered many people from across the world (Haiti, India, Vietnam, Australia) family. He adopted in his heart as a granddaughter Michaela Hallett.
Out of necessity, he went to work right after high school, becoming a journeyman tool and die maker working various places but always longed for more education. While working full time, he went to college at Danville Junior College, ultimately earning an MBA from Eastern Illinois University.
Dick worked at a variety of places, making many lifetime friends. He retired in 1996 as the president and CEO of Estad Products. After retirement, he became a substitute teacher at Westville high school. The students there affectionately called him grandpa. They loved him, and he loved them right back and often spoke about them to his family.
Other interests included athletics and sports. He was an outstanding athlete, excelling in fast-pitch softball and golf. He was also an accomplished referee in softball, football and basketball and officiated many big high school basketball games of the ’70s and ’80s.
Through all of this life, Dick’s two abiding lights were his deep faith and commitment to Jesus Christ and his love and devotion to his family. Dick worshiped at Community Church of God from 1957 when he moved to Danville up to the present. He served the church in many positions, minister of music, organist, Sunday school teacher, board member and various other committees. He served the General Church as a special assignment missionary to Australia and took over 30 mission trips to Haiti (leading nearly all of these trips).
He visited every state and several other countries to please his wife, but his favorite place was home. One of his favorite places was Table Rock Lake in Missouri, starting a family vacation tradition. Even on vacation, he was active in ministry and increasing family by including our Kansas “vacation family.” In fact, just this past July, Dick enjoyed two weeks at Table Rock for the 38th year of celebrating with his family around him.
He will be deeply missed by all of those many people whose life he touched. In conclusion, the song that he sang to all his children, as he held them and rocked them to sleep, was "Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so. Yes, Jesus loves me." This was the essence of his life.
A celebration of that life will be held at a later date as yet to be determined.
Dick and his family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to help Haiti. Dr. Mark Fulton through Mission Haiti Medical P.O. Box 2252, Anderson, IN 46018 (missionhaitimedical.org/giving/), or help support the Haitian bakery he helped start by sending funds to Phyliss Newby through Hand to the Plow Ministries, 16221 Rawls Road, Sarasota, FL 34240 (plow.org/phyllis-newby/).
Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.