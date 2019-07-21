TOLONO — Charles Richard (Dick) Malone, 74, of Tolono, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Morton Villa in Morton.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Tolono, with Pastor Michael Frazier officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Dick was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Gibson City, to James and Helen Malone. He married Pequita Jan Malone on Jan. 22, 1966, and she survives. He was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Malone, and two sisters, Mary Kretzer and Carol Brook. He is survived by one sister, Doris Wampler. Also surviving are three children, Julie (Kevin) O’Donnell of Tolono, Bobbie (Royal) Malone-Stracener of Enterprise, Ala., and Richard Massey of Wallace, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Bachman, Frankie and Connor O’Donnell, Sky and Lily Stracener, Clorissa (Dustin) Thomas, Kyle, Clint and Richard Massey; eight great-grandchildren, Adalyn Jarrett, Austin and Zoe Thomas, Evelyn, Isley, Madeline, Marley and Mallory Massey.
Over the years, he worked for the city of Tolono, Woodworth Trucking and the U of I. He served in the Army. He loved to fish, hunt and camp.
Memorials in his name may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Tolono.