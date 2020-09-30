MAHOMET — Diedre Ann Eichelberger, 73, of Mahomet passed away at 9:44 p.m. Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a graveside service will be held at a later date.
Diedre was born on Dec. 22, 1946, in Urbana, to Norman and Amy (Koyen) Eichelberger. She graduated from Champaign High School and Kansas State College.
Diedre worked as a stock and securities trader for many years in Chicago. More recently, she worked in retail at Spritz Jewelers in Champaign.
Diedre was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her sisters, Denise (Richard) Geier of Beaufort, S.C., and Debbie Eichelberger of Champaign; a brother, Jack (Ronnie) Eichelberger of Dublin, Calif.; and a nephew and two nieces.
Diedre will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of her arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).