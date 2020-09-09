LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Dillon C. Farmer Jr., 73, passed away Sept. 9, 2019, in Sebring, Fla.
He was born Feb. 7, 1946, in Champaign, to Dillon C. Farmer Sr. and Katherine Burke Farmer. He joined the Navy right after graduating from Champaign High School.
He leaves behind his beloved Melody Haywood of Lake Placid, Fla.; his son, Jason, grandchildren, Destiny, Ahnale and Montana, and great-granddaughter, Skylar, all of Okeechobee, Fla.; his sister, Carolyn Brown of Champaign; his nephew, Troy Brown of Hickory Hills; and his niece, Julie Carriker of Johnsburg.
He worked for Estone in Sebring, Fla. He also owned A-1 Television for many years in Lake Placid, Fla.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.