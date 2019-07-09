CHAMPAIGN — Dina Kosmopoulos, 79, of Champaign passed away Friday evening (July 5, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Dec. 5, 1939, in Greece, a daughter of Dimosthenis and Maria (Petropoulos) Valkanos.
She is survived by two children, Helen Dickson of Champaign and John (Jessica) Kosmopoulos of Chicago; three brothers, Anastasios Valkanos, Nikolas Valkanos and Constantinos Valkanos; three sisters, Vasilo Valkanos, Panagiota Vrysellas and Christina Andreopoulos; and five grandchildren, Nicole, Zoe, James, Johnny and Gavin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Dina was devoted to the Greek Orthodox Church. She was a strong woman of faith, and she always placed her family above all else.
A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, 2010 Three Hierarchs Court, Champaign. The Rev. Economos Michael Condos will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.