CISSNA PARK — Dionne Moline, 75, of Cissna Park passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Gilman Nursing Home after a short battle with cancer.
She was born Sept. 14, 1945, in Paxton, the daughter of Robert and Ioan (Wirth) Moline; they preceded her in death.
She is survived by a brother, Vernon Moline.
Dionne graduated from Paxton High School in 1963. She was a member of the Mustang Pep Club and was nominated for Homecoming Queen of 1962. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball.
Dionne retired from Kraft Foods in Champaign after 30 years in the Purchasing Department.
She enjoyed watching sports and talking to her family and friends on the phone. Most importantly, Dionne expressed her faith in God.
No services will be held at this time. Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, 142 W. Patton St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.