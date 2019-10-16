HOMER — Dixie Lee Clark, 74, of Homer passed away at 4:12 p.m. Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
There will be no public services. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at G.A.R. Cemetery at a later date with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
Dixie was born March 17, 1945, in Kankakee, a daughter of Joseph D. and Susan F. Barnes Wilson.
She is survived by her mother, Susan Wilson of Homer; daughter, Tracy (Tony) Prahl of Brownsburg, Ind.; grandchildren, Zachary Rogers, Paige Rogers, Josie Prahl and Avery Prahl; great-grandchild, Lincoln; and sisters, Debbie (Terry) Brewer of Homer and Linda (Denny) Reardon of Homer.
She was preceded in death by her father and daughter, Theresa Rogers.
Dixie was a day care provider. She will be greatly missed by her family.