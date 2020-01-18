ST. JOSEPH — Dixie Myers Hackler, 80, of St. Joseph passed away at 2:18 p.m. Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at her home with tears of sadness and joy.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 205 N. Third St., St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with the service immediately following. A family graveside service will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.