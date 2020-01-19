ST. JOSEPH — Dixie Myers Hackler, 80, of St. Joseph passed away at 2:18 p.m. Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at home with tears of sadness and joy.
Dixie was born July 29, 1939, in Danville, the daughter of Hubert and Pearl (Place) Myers. She grew up outside of Catlin and graduated from Georgetown High School. Dixie met BJ Hackler, and they married on Oct. 27, 1961.
Soon after getting married, Dixie and BJ headed to Fort Carson located in Colorado Springs, Colo., while BJ served in the Army. Their first daughter, Traci Jarvis (Greg), was born there. In 1964, they settled in St. Joseph. Second daughter Tonya Hackler-Bayler (Oscar) was born and shortly after, Dixie and BJ bought their first home, where they raised their girls.
Growing up on a farm, Dixie and her family were involved with farming, livestock and county fairs. She was avid in girls' sports, participating in GAA in high school. Dixie was also a member of the Georgetown High School marching band as the baton twirler. Her love of sports continued as an adult as she herself played slow-pitch softball and then helped start the girls' fast-pitch summer softball league for St. Joseph, coaching for many years along with helping start girls' basketball. She retired her softball glove at age 50 after playing on slow pitch teams with her daughters.
Dixie worked for Illinois Bell then became a homemaker. She later rejoined the workforce sharing her seamstress talents at The Treadle and Joann Fabrics before joining the Champaign County clerk's office and later transferring to the Champaign County Circuit Clerk with the Traffic Court section. Dixie retired in December 2000, which allowed her time to be a full-time gramma and help care for her mother, aunts and uncles. She also traveled with BJ to attend his various municipal events.
Traveling became more frequent when BJ retired in 2017. Together, Dixie and BJ traveled to several places, including London, the western U.S., New England area, Niagara Falls, Jamaica and Ireland, but her favorite being Alaska. We could always count on seeing pictures she’d taken on her phone and postcards sharing the sights seen.
Grandkids include Kiersten Jarvis (Jeremy Cantor), Ross Baker (Rosie), Sean Jarvis, Carson Baker (deceased) and Sydney Baker (fiance Daniel Meltzer); and great-grandkids are Addie, Clark and Mark Baker and Ewan Cantor.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, brother and in-laws.
Dixie was very active in St. Joseph United Methodist Church since 1964.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Christie Clinic Oncology and Radiation staff and the OSF Hospice staff for the wonderful care they provided during Dixie’s bout with cancer.
Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon with the service and luncheon immediately following. A family graveside service will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in Dixie’s name can be made to St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 205 N. Third St., St. Joseph.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.