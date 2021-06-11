Dixie Painter Jun 11, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Dixie Painter of Champaign, formerly of Rantoul, died March 22, 2021.A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. June 19 at The Blind Pig Brewery, downtown Champaign. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers