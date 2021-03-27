CHAMPAIGN — Dixie Painter, 72, of Champaign passed away Monday (March 22, 2021) at home in Champaign.
She was born on April 4, 1948, in Champaign, the daughter of Lloyd and Rose Holt. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Michael, as well as many family members and friends.
Dixie will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life service will be held for Dixie at a later date. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, with her cremation.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.