MONTICELLO — Dixie Lu Melton Vandeventer, 71, passed straight into the arms of Jesus at 6:30 p.m. Sunday (July 3, 2022) at home in Monticello.
Dixie was born June 30, 1951, in Tuscola, the daughter of John Elmer “Buck” and Marjorie Ellen (Long) Melton. Both parents preceded her in death. She married Harold Wayne Vandeventer on Jan. 9, 1971, in Camargo. He survives.
Dixie had a personality that drew people to her because she loved people. She served others with her life, and she served Jesus. Dixie could be found playing the piano at church, teaching Sunday school, helping with youth group, serving at a funeral dinner or holding babies in the nursery.
She loved babies and children. For many years, she worked by providing in-home child care. Like everything she did, it was a service of the heart, and she built many lasting relationships with the children in her care and with their parents.
Dixie spent her life building and nurturing her family. She laughed easily, loved deeply and looked after those she loved — especially her children and grandchildren.
Dixie is survived by her three children, Kimberly (Jamey) Maxwell and Paula (Rob) Prather, both of Monticello, and Kyle Vandeventer of Tuscola; as well as three bonus children, Erika Vandeventer of Springfield and Brad and Angie Ellison, both of Monticello.
Dixie especially loved her grandchildren and poured into their lives. She leaves a legacy of Claire, Caroline, Lucy and Piper Maxwell, Jenna (Michael) Lawrence and Kalyn and Owen Prather, all of Monticello, and Hannah Vandeventer of Springfield, as well as bonus grandchildren Andrew and Aliyah Ellison of Monticello. Dixie was blessed with one great-grandchild, Lark Lawrence.
She is also survived by her brother, Steve (Vicki) Melton of Bement; and a niece, Stephanie (Tom) Dawson, and nephew, Seth (Julie) Melton, both of Monticello.
Dixie’s was a life well lived and well loved.
A celebration of life service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, please give or perform a loving act of service for someone in need.