CHAMPAIGN — Beloved husband and father, Dmytro M. Shtohryn, 95, of Champaign passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Fenney Hall at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign. Arrangements are by Morgan Memorial Home.
Dr. Shtohryn was born Nov. 9, 1923, in Zvyniach, Ukraine, a son of Mykhailo and Kateryna Shtohryn. He married Eustachia Barwinsky on Sept. 3, 1955, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and they shared 64 years together of wedded bliss. Surviving are his wife, Eustachia; son, Bohdar Oleh Shtohryn of Champaign; daughter, Liudoslava Vira Shtohryn of Phoenixville, Pa.; and sisters, Maria and Hanna with their families in Ukraine. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ivan Petro.
Dr. Shtohryn studied at the Ukrainian Free University in Munich, University of Minnesota and University of Ottawa where he received his Master of Arts and Ph.D. in Slavic studies, and Bachelor of Liberal Studies in library science. From 1960 until 1995, he was employed at the University of Illinois Library; from 1975 until his retirement, he also taught courses on Ukrainian literature and culture, as well as organized and conducted 25 annual conferences (1982-2006) on Ukrainian subjects at the U of I. Dr. Shtohryn was also a visiting professor of the University of Ottawa, the Ukrainian Free University in Munich, and the Catholic University in Rome. He was a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Slavic Studies, the American Library Association (chairman of its Slavic and East European Section), Delta Tau Kappa (The International Social Science Honor Society), a longtime member of executive committees of the Shevchenko Scientific Society in America, the Ukrainian Academy of Arts and Sciences in the U.S., and the Ukrainian Historical Association. He was co-founder and longtime president of the Ukrainian Library Association of America and the Ukrainian Academic and Professional Society. Dr. Shtohryn, as a speaker, attended numerous scholarly conferences in the United States, Canada, Germany and Ukraine. He was author and editor of six books and about 100 articles in English, Ukrainian and German.
Dr. Shtohryn devoted his career to his beloved homeland, Ukraine. He devoted his life to his wife of 64 years, Eustachia, and to his children, Bohdar and Liuda. He was a man of strong faith, and his constant words were “God is good." He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago.
Memorials may be made to the Dmytro Shtohryn Endowment for Ukrainian Studies in the Department of Slavic Languages & Literatures, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
VICHNAIA PAMIAT!