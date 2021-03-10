RANTOUL — Dolleen Wilson, longtime housewife, left us to join her heavenly father on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Dolleen is survived by her children, Alma Sonkoly, Charles Hood, Janice Sherwood, Chrystal Wilson and Antoine Wilson; as well as multiple grandchildren.
She was recently preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wilson; mother, Emma Fletcher; and grandson, Cedrik Hood.
Dolleen was born Jan. 17, 1949, in Nashville, Tenn., to Emma Hodge and James Fletcher. Her love of travel began as a child when she traveled during her early life to Japan with her parents. While living in Texas, she had a short career as a candy striper. Dolleen was also an artist, a writer, and operated a day care for a short time.
Putting God before everything, she would go out of her way to make people laugh, was mischievous, and touched many lives during her time on this earth.
A service has been planned for Friday, March 12, at 5 p.m. Please contact the family for further information.