RIDGE FARM — Dolores June Baird, 79, of Ridge Farm passed away at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Dolores was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Armstrong to Loyal and Edna Porter Mabry. Dolores June married John D. Baird on April 18, 1961, in Danville.
John survives, as do two daughters, Robin Baird of Ridge Farm and Sheri Baird of Georgetown; two grandchildren, Melinda Warfel and Brent Warfel; and three great-grandchildren, Lilly Warfel, Lane Warfel and Logan Warfel.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Dolores June enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading Westerns and especially liked watching "Gunsmoke" on television. She was very family oriented and would do anything for them.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. till noon on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Robison Chapel. A funeral service will follow at noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola.
Memorials in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered at robisonchapel.com.