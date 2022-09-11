URBANA — Dolores A. Clifton (Dee), 92, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Arbor Rose Memory Care facility in Tolono, with family at her side.
She was born on July 21, 1930, in Pontiac, the daughter of Bernie and Dorothy Lee.
Surviving are her children; Roberta (David) Hardin of Lodge, Rita Peoples of Bradenton, Fla., Rhonda Aljohani of Panama City Beach, Fla., Rick (Brenda) Kinkade of Mahomet, Renee (Eric) O’Bryan of Pesotum, Rosie (Joe) Lard of Urbana; sister Leota Genzel of Paxton; 11 grandchildren, David (Sandy) Hardin of White Heath, Candi (David) Chumbley of White Heath, Shay (Lance) Moore of Tolono, Josh (Sarah) Peoples of St. Joseph, Courtney Aljohani of Fraser, Colo., Zack Kinkade of Mahomet, Shane (Erin) Bryant of Beresford, S.D., Kevin Bryant of Centerville, S.D., Kristen Bryant of Gibson City, Heather (Louie) Abbott of Panama City, Fla., Dustin Lard of Urbana; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Dee worked for many years at Magnavox in Urbana and as an aide at the Champaign County Nursing Home, from where she retired.
Every weekend you could find her at a garage sale, spending time with her family and longtime friend, Charlotte Bryant.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated with no public services. A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mom we love and miss you.
