TUSCOLA — Dolores J. "Dee" Volk, 85, of Tuscola, formerly of Pesotum, passed away at 8:22 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Coles County.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
A Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, with visitation following from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
The family requests that everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Dolores was born July 12, 1935, in Pesotum, the daughter of Walter and Helen Nofftz Wishall. She married Raymond Joseph Volk on Feb. 10, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Church, Pesotum. He preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2017.
Survivors include her children, David (Sandra) Volk of Oakland, Diane Pohlig of Tuscola, Barbara (William) Wood of Bentonville, Ark., Ellen Volk and Rosemary Volk, both of Litchfield Park, Ariz., and Gary Volk of Dripping Springs, Texas; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Tim Pohlig; her sisters, Dorothy Link and Mildred Gates; and her brother, Robert Wishall.
Dolores and her husband farmed in the Pesotum area for over 45 years. She retired from Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Dolores was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, reading and spending time with her many family members.
Memorials are suggested to Forty Martyrs Catholic Church.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.