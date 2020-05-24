GASTONIA, N.C. — Dolores “Doe” Ann Jones Havelka, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Born April 11, 1943, in Champaign, she was the daughter of the late Gerald “Buzz” Gilmore Jones and Naomi Ellen McCorkle Jones. Doe graduated from Champaign High School, Class of 1961. After high school, she traveled to the South for new adventures.
She later married and had four children whom she raised at the beach, teaching them many important life lessons. Doe had many great talents, but her greatest was her ability to succeed in anything that she tried. Whether it was cooking, sewing, drawing, gardening, painting, harvesting oysters or starting her own business, her pioneering spirit shined.
Doe taught her children and grandchildren to love the simplicity of life and to seek out joy in unexpected places – to play in the fountains, sing out loud when you don’t know the words, dance with the vacuum and make new friends in every situation. She was a lover of life, a wandering spirit, champion of those less fortunate, skilled in the art of colorful language, and was always looking for her next new adventure.
Doe is survived by her four children, Jane H. and Tucker Cole of Gastonia, N.C., Robert A. Havelka Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., Jennifer H. Leonard of Charlotte, N.C., and Jo Ellen H. and Matthew Harman of Harrisburg, N.C.; a sister, Carol Sue J. and Bob Rasmussen of Champaign; brothers, Michael and Steven Jones of Champaign; sister-in-law, Diana Jones of Champaign; grandchildren, Sarah Leonard, Alexandria Harman, Robert A. Havelka, III, Ida Jane Cole, Emily Cole, Davis Leonard, Nina Havelka, Caroline Cole, Ethan Harman and Owen Harman; as well as many nieces and nephews. Doe was very much looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Jones, and a sister, Anita Jones Lewis.
A private funeral prayer service will be celebrated by the Rev. Frank Cancro at The Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church, Belmont, N.C., where she was a member. A private service of committal for the family will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
The family requests that memorials be made to The Queen of The Apostles Catholic Church, 503 N. Main St., Belmont, NC 28012, or Cancer Services of Gaston County, 306 S. Columbia St., Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements (1-800-217-9901). Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.