SANDY, Utah — Dolores Jean Browne, 90, formerly of Champaign, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Sandy, Utah.
She was born June 16, 1929, to Everett D. and Effie Hilterbrand Rush. She married Vernon “Tony” Browne, a Navy veteran, on Dec. 25, 1947.
Dolores is survived by daughters, Yvonne Sehy (Dennis) of Sandy, Utah, Carmen Underwood (Gary) of Salado, Texas, and Anita Clementz (Charles) of Urbana; son, Derek of Fairmount; and brother, Curtis Rush (Pamela) of Atlanta, Ill. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Rosalind Barrow (Thomas) of Gibson City; and son, Anthony; as well as three sisters and one brother.
Dolores graduated from Urbana High School in the class of 1947. She worked several years as a seamstress and retired later from Colwell West Bindery.
A memorial service for Dolores was held at the Alta Ridge Assisted Living facility in Sandy, Utah, on Sept. 7, 2019. The family thanks the assisted living staff and residents and many friends who made Dolores’ life so full and enjoyable over the past several years. The family also thanks the University of Utah Health Clinics and Signature Hospice for Dolores’ expert care.
Those interested may donate to the charity of their choice in Dolores’ name.