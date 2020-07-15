CHAMPAIGN — Dolores Marie Laird (Dee), 90, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday (July 11, 2020). Dee was born Feb. 3, 1930, at her family farm in Mapleton, Ill., the daughter of John Bernard and Minnie Elizabeth (Reichel) Goetze.
Dee was a graduate of Timber Township High School (1948) and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in education (1971). In 1953, she married Charles Luther Laird.
Dee worked for the state of Illinois for many years and after retirement dedicated her time to volunteering, most recently at the Food Pantry in Willcox, Ariz., and Empty Tomb in Champaign. She especially enjoyed her time at Westview School volunteering in the first grade for 12 years.
Dee and Chuck built their home in Savoy and a lake home at Lake Sara in Effingham. They enjoyed hosting countless clubs, friends and family. Dee loved to travel the country with her husband in their RV and plant flowers in the spring with their granddaughter. Each Christmas, she would bake cookies and deliver them to her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and her brother, Bernard.
She is survived by her two sons, Bruce Alan (Kathy) of Savoy and John Charles of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Andrea Hanner (Wes) of Savoy; great-granddaughter, Haven Marie; two sisters, Jean Fisher of Peoria and Betty Burritt of Denver; and brother, Duane Goetze of Mapleton.