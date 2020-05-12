FARMER CITY — Dolores M. Rexroat Wisegarver, 89, of Farmer City passed away at 8:40 a.m. Saturday (May 9, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Farmer City American Legion Unit 55 Auxiliary or DeLand American Legion Post 102 Auxiliary. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dolores was born on Feb. 5, 1931, in Olney Township, Richland County, Ill., a daughter of J.W. and Vena Provine Rexroat. She married George P. Wisegarver on July 17, 1949, in Champaign. He passed away on March 12, 2005.
Dolores is survived by her children, Julie (Earl) Woller of Urbana, John (Kent Weathers) Wisegarver of White Heath, Guy ‟Spoon” (Karen) Wisegarver of Farmer City and Merry (Chris) Evans of Farmer City; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George P. Wisegarver; sons, George and Randy Wisegarver; grandson, Wesley Woller; and sister, Carolyn Dodd.
George and Dolores farmed for many years in the DeLand-Weldon area, then moved to Farmer City upon retiring from farming. Dolores worked several years at Pre-Fab Transit Co., Farmer City.
She was a member of the DeLand Christian Church, Farmer City Garden Club, Farmer City Shakespeare Club, Farmer City American Legion Unit 55 Auxiliary and DeLand American Legion Post 102 Auxiliary; and was a Chicago Cubs fan. Dolores loved driving her black Thunderbird convertible around town. She also loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Many thanks to the staff at Piatt County Nursing Home and Harbor Light Hospice for their care.