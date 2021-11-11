VILLA GROVE — Dolores Mattlin, 94, of Villa Grove died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Hallmark Healthcare in Carlinville.
She was born May 13, 1927, in Covington, Ky., to Lionel and Marion (Lynch) Kenner. The family later moved to the Paxton area where she attended Paxton High School.
On May 27, 1959, she married Kenneth Mattlin. He preceeded her in death on Dec. 12, 1992.
Dolores was a LPN and worked at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign for over 15 years.
She was also preceeded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert Kenner of Ludlow and Charles "Bud" Kenner of Paxton; and three sons, William Mattlin, Kenneth Mattlin II and Larry Leathers.
She is survived by a daughter, Candi (Bill) Scott of Villa Grove; two sons, Kent Leathers and Mike Leathers, both of Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.