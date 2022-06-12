CHAMPAIGN — Dolores Mae Graham Yarbrough, 90, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, peacefully at home in her own bed after celebrating her 90th birthday party with family and friends earlier that evening.
She was born May 25, 1932, in Fillmore to Vera Harriet Graham and was reared on the Graham family farm with her extended family of grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was a bright student who attended a one-room schoolhouse in the country until she entered high school at Hillsboro High School, from which she graduated with honors in 1949. She attended Carthage College for a year before she married Roger Loy Yarbrough, whom she started dating the summer before college. During their life together, they lived in Colorado Springs, Colo., Arlington, Va., Vandalia and Mount Vernon, settling finally in Champaign in 1962. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 1, 2021.
Dolores was one of those rare people who had friends from all walks of life. She loved to talk, entertain and make people happy and was equally at home at a white-tie affair or a backyard barbecue. She had a keen sense of humor that she retained until the day she died and was an accomplished writer of poetry, which she featured each year in family Christmas letters.
From her early years in Champaign, she was involved with Junior League, where she and Roger were famous for their comedic dance impression of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at a charity event, and she was featured in The News-Gazette for her brownie recipe. She was a supporter of the performing arts, including serving as co-chair of the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board, and was active in Illinois Opera Enthusiasts.
She and Roger joined St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Urbana in the 1960s, where they were active in building the current church on Philo Road, and in later years attended Grace Lutheran Church in Champaign. Dolores was also active in PEO, her Backyardigans lunch group, which grew out of the neighborhood bridge club, Phi Beta Chi and many other clubs and organizations. Above all else, she was a wonderful mother, not only to her own children, but also to many who received her unwavering support and unconditional love.
One of her favorite pastimes was travel, especially with her family. In early years, the family spent many happy days camping and boating with many friends in the area. Later in life, she traveled on the QE2, went on safari in Eastern Africa, explored Europe and the Holy Land and Hong Kong and China. Even after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2006, she was determined not to be held back by her injuries and continued to travel to such far-flung destinations as Russia and Antarctica, where she had to see the penguins.
Dolores leaves behind her devoted husband, Roger; their three children, Michelle Yarbrough (Jackie) of White Heath, Lee Yarbrough of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Amy Cuomo (Mario) of Carmel, Ind.; as well as Amy’s 12-year-old triplets, Elena Cuomo, Caterina Cuomo and Mario Cuomo III. She is also survived by her first cousins and numerous other family members and dear friends scattered throughout the United States.
A memorial service, with time following to visit with the family, will be held at 1 p.m. June 25 at Grace Lutheran Church, 313 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend. If you wish to access the live-stream or will be attending from out of town, please let the family know so we can assist with arrangements.
