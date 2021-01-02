WOODLAND — Dominic D. Smith, 55, and Kimberly A. Smith, 60, of Woodland passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Dominic was born on March 27, 1965, in Harvey, the son of P. Douglas Smith and M. Carmela (nee Gonzalez) Smith. Kim was born on June 18, 1960, in Oakland, Calif., the daughter of Clarence A. Yates Jr. and Irene (nee Armstrong) Shimp. Dominic and Kimberly were united in marriage on Aug. 20, 1993.
They are survived by two children, Brianne (Justin) Clark of Woodland and Josh (Kelly) Smith of Fort Drum, N.Y.; and beloved grandchildren, Savannah and Jackson Clark; Dom’s mother, Carmela Smith of Hazelcrest; Kim’s parents, Irene (Roger) Shimp of Gilbert, Ariz., and Clarence (Diane) Yates of Perry, Ga.; Dom’s siblings, Zachary (Hilde) Smith of Batavia and Nicholas (Jennifer) Smith of Manteno; Kim’s siblings, P. Suzanne (Robert) Brandys of Wheaton; stepsiblings, Beverly Hamilton of Perry and Micheal (Jean Anne) Shimp and Mark (Belem) Shimp of Orlando, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Annamarie (Stuart) Neave, Emily, Parker and Grant Smith, Timothy Brandys, Brian Lee, Kera and Alex Literal and Mark Jr. and Ian Shimp; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
They were preceded in death by Dom’s father, Douglas Smith, and Dom and Kim’s grandparents.
Dominic proudly served his country as a specialist in the U.S. Army and served as a combat engineer, attached to HHC 536th Engineer Battalion based out of Panama. After his time in the military, Dom attended Northern Illinois University and shortly after moved to Arizona, where he had met Kim. Kim worked for 10 years at First Interstate Bank in Nevada and had a passion for ballroom dancing, eventually dancing at a competitive professional level after her move to Arizona, Kim worked as a ballroom dance instructor at Fred Astaire Dance Studio, which was coincidentally where Dominic and Kim had met. Dom and Kim’s beautiful love story started at ballroom dance class. Dom took multiple classes to eventually become an instructor, just so he could dance with Kim. The attraction soon became mutual as Kim quickly fell in love with Dominic's EXTENSIVE sense of humor. Eventually, the two had eloped and were wed on Aug. 20, 1993.
The two had later moved back to Illinois, where Dom had worked as a laborer out of LIUNA local 751 while taking night classes to first become an EMT, where he had served as one at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, and eventually as a firefighter. Dom was a firefighter with the Woodland Fire Department for 21 years, starting in 1999, and worked his way up to fire chief. Kim had also served as treasurer of the department from 1999-2003, afterward working at AT&T until 2009.
Dominic started working for the Champaign Fire Department on Feb. 21, 2005. He also continued to serve as an EMS/EMT and taught many related classes. As well as serving on the Iroquois County Auxiliary Police Department and as a translator for the Iroquois County Courthouse.
Kim and Dom loved taking their family on road trips, camping, hiking and riding on Dominic’s motorcycle (always finding a “shortcut”). The two were avid survivalists; Dom learning to make his own maple syrup and had plans for honeybees, Kim learning how to make her own butter and mill her own flour. Kim avidly researched genealogy, eventually travelling to Europe with her mother, Irene, to enrich her research.
Those who knew Dom soon realized he was very pro 2A and an avid gun enthusiast. Kim and Dominic were both excellent cooks and loved exploring and perfecting recipes. They greatly enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with their grandchildren.
Their beloved German Shepard, Izzy, and Shih Tzu, Soairse (who also tragically passed away in the accident), went everywhere with them.
Dom, Kim, Izzy and Soairse will be missed by all who knew and loved them. Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, Woodland. Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. with additional visitation for one hour prior, also at Cornerstone Church, Woodland. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Chaplain David Ashby from the Champaign Fire Department will be officiating. Military rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family’s wishes. Please sign Dom and Kim’s guest book at baierfuneralhome.com. Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required at the services, as well as safe social-distancing practices. Thank-you for your cooperation.