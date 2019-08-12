CHAMPAIGN — Don Wilson Chenoweth of Champaign died on Monday (Aug. 5, 2019).
He was born Oct. 24, 1940, in St. Louis, Mo., to Thomas and Mildred Chenoweth. His parents preceded him in death.
Since his father was a city manager, he lived in several cities in the Midwest while growing up. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A. in political science. He received an M.A. degree from Indiana University, where he studied at the Russian and East European Institute. He completed his Ph.D. degree at St. Louis University, where he wrote his dissertation on Soviet Civil Procedure. He married Roma L. Bradley, his wife of 55 years, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Champaign, on Aug. 23, 1964. She survives.
He taught political science at Nebraska Wesleyan University, Kentucky Wesleyan College and Cameron University, Lawton, Okla. He led many trips with students to the former Soviet Union. While in Lawton, he was an active member of the Breakfast Optimist Club, where he was the president, received many honors, held the position of state lieutenant governor and was awarded a lifetime membership in Optimist International. He was also a regular participant in marathons and triathlons.
He retired in 1998 and moved to Champaign, where his wife managed her centennial farms. He was a member of the Champaign Public Library Foundation Board when the present library was built. As a member of the Second Wind Running Club, he received the First “Comeback Award” after he resumed races following a bone marrow transplant at Mayo Clinic.
He was a member of the U.C. Friends Meeting and the family wishes to express their gratitude to the Quaker Congregation who offered their love and support and held him in the light in the final weeks of his life.
He is survived by two sons, Kendall and wife, Crystal, of Holliston, Mass., and Kevin and wife, Carolyn, of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and six grandchildren, Annabelle, Blake and Charlie and Iain, Elena and Ava.
Per his wishes, his body was donated to medical science.
Don will be remembered at a memorial service at the regularly scheduled Meeting for Worship at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019, at UC Friends Meeting House, 1904 E. Main St., Urbana. Friends of Don and Roma are welcome to attend.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes@sbcglobal.net.