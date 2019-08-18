HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Don Everett Dickey of Homestead, Fla., passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019. Don was born in Wayne City, Ill., on Jan. 14, 1929, the son of Glenn Johnson Dickey and Vera Melinda Dalton Dickey.
He is survived by a daughter, Amy Dickey Balko; sons, Tim and Doug Dickey; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Glenna Walden and Verna Bebeau, and a daughter, Donna Dickey Evans.
He was a former resident of Champaign, a graduate of the University of Illinois and was in business locally for a number of years before moving to Tucson, Ariz., and working in real estate until retirement. He had a keen sense of humor and a love for music that was shown in his piano playing capabilities.
There is no service being scheduled at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.