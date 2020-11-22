CHAMPAIGN — Donald Ernest Holste, 90, of Champaign passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
He was born in Norwood, Minn., on March 19, 1930, to Ernest and Clara (Trost) Holste. Beloved husband of 69 years to wife Eunice (Roth); loving father to children Mark, Michael (Carole), Paul (Susan), Stephen (Diane) and Melissa Holste; proud grandfather to Kevin, Ryan, Christine, Alexandra, Nicholas, Kathryn and Rachel and five great-grandchildren; brother to Helen (Ernest) Eickelberg, Betty (Gerald) Hensel, Norma (Duane) Verch and Verna (Ronald) Fritz; dear cousin, uncle and friend to many.
Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Clara; sister, Helen; and son, Paul.
Don was a graduate of Concordia University in River Forest, and after obtaining his master’s degree, he graduated from the University of Illinois with a Ph.D. in administrative education. He began his career as teacher and principal in various communities and in 1965 started working for the Urbana school district, where he served as principal and then assistant superintendent.
Upon retirement, Don continued to work for the University of Illinois as a liaison in the student-teacher program. Don developed a passion for golf, traveling with Eunice, visiting family, playing cards with the grandkids, reading, dog walking, watching Cardinals baseball and maintaining his yard. His determination, sense of humor, being a loving father, grandfather, brother and educator can serve as an inspiration for all.
Donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.