ST. JOSEPH — Donald “Don” McElwee Sr., 84, of St. Joseph passed away Friday (March 11, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, surrounded by family.
Don was born Aug. 29, 1937, to Claude and Helen (Trees) McElwee, at Burnham Hospital in Champaign. He grew up living with his family at the Tipton elevator, where his father ran the elevator for many years. He often talked about him and his twin brother, Ron, lighting the fire in their one-room schoolhouse for heat, just down the road from where they lived. After graduating from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 1955, he went on to grow a love for carpentry and was the lead carpenter for Colbert’s Kitchens for many years. He eventually started his own company, McElwee’s Custom Cabinets and Countertops.
He wed the love of his life, Evelyn (Miller) McElwee, on May 18, 1958, going on to have three children, Robert, Julie and Buddy.
After retiring, you could find Don tinkering in his garage workshop and spending time with his family, friends and cat, Achmed. He had a smile for everyone he met, and he never met a stranger. The words most associated with Don are kind, sweet, generous, funny and loving.
Don was predeceased by both parents; his beloved wife, Evelyn McElwee; son, Robert McElwee; sister, Marilyn Hamer; and son-in-law, John Kuhn.
He is survived by his two children, Julie Kuhn and Buddy (Faith) McElwee; twin brother, Ronald “Ron” McElwee; seven grandchildren, Ashley McElwee, Jenny (Drew) Howe, Tyler McElwee, Josh (Kiersten) Kuhn, Jason Kuhn, Abbey McElwee and Molly (Austin) Hedrick; and eight great-grandchildren, Kylee, Charlie, Keagan, Brinley, Kennedy, Kane, Johnathan and Kinsley.
For those wanting to join, the funeral procession will leave Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, with graveside services at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney. A celebration of life will follow immediately after at the Sidney Community Building.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Don McElwee Kolb Park Memorial Fund at Longview Bank in St. Joe. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.